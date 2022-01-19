Veronica “Ronni” May Halverson passed away in Elk Mound, WI, on January 8th, 2022, at the age of 77.
Ronni was born on February 15, 1944, to Sylvia and Alfred Richardson in Peterborough, England. She met Kenneth Halverson while he was stationed with the U.S. Airforce in England. They were married in England. Shortly after, Ken and Ronni moved to Illinois until eventually settling in Elk Mound, WI, where Ronni lived the rest of her years.
Ronni May worked tirelessly as a bar and restaurant manager for various establishments in Colfax, WI. She spent over 25 years as a bar and restaurant manager with Albertville Tavern in Albertville, WI. She had an admirable work ethic and strong friendships with her employers, co-workers and patrons. She loved bartending and all the people she worked with and met over the years.
Ronni was a creator of beauty in her life. She had an artistic talent for painting, reading and crafting. Her hand-painted Christmas cards were much anticipated every year and her paintings hang on all her grandchildren’s walls. She volunteered for many years with the Girl Scouts and helped pass on her many talents. She was an avid gardener and loved growing beautiful flower gardens around her home. Her knowledge of flowers, gardening, trees and birds could rival the internet, and her life was surrounded by the wild birds (and bears) that were attracted to her beautiful landscapes. Ronni also loved Jeopardy and would rattle off the answers to nearly every Jeopardy question as if she was a cheat code. To refer to Ronni as a Green Bay Packer or Wisconsin Badger fan would be an understatement. The Packers’ and Badgers’ organizations have an abyss of lost fan spirit to fill from her passing.
Ronni is survived by Kenneth Halverson of Elk Mound, WI; children, Katrina Halverson of Elk Mound, WI, Nicholas (Patty) Gosdin of Hilton Head Island, SC, Jesse (Heather) Halverson of Chippewa Falls, WI, Joshua (Jessica) Halverson of Oronoco, MN; eight grandchildren, Nathanial and Naomi Gosdin, Lilly, Ellie and Preston Halverson and Isaac, Julia and Ryan Halverson; siblings, David (Lesley) Purveur, Peter Richardson, Marion (Andy) Ward, Lynn Willmoth and Norma Runa all of England; and many other relatives and friends.
Ronni is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Halverson of Elk Mound, WI, and parents, Sylvia Purveur and Alfred Richardson, both of Peterborough, England.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday, January 28th at Sampson Funeral Home (1017 Railroad Ave., Colfax, WI). All are welcome to celebrate Ronni’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family to be used for a memorial bench and the planting of trees. Alternatively, Ronni would love flowers planted or donations made to your local Animal Humane Society or Arborist Society in her memory.
Thank you to all the health care workers, family and friends that contributed to her care.