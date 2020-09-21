Veronica “Verona” Marie Koller, age 96 of Prescott, WI, passed away September 16, 2020 at the Regina Hospital in Hastings, MN.
Verona was born August 6, 1924 in Buffalo County, WI to Fred and Mary “Mae” (Zeilinger) Weisenbeck. She graduated from Durand High School, with the Class of 1942. On November 12, 1945, Verona was united in marriage to Alfred Englebert Koller. Their lives were blessed with 5 daughters, Rita, Veronica, Ruth, Janice and Mary, during 49 years of marriage. Verona was a devoted wife and mother, lovingly raising her daughters and taking care of the home.
In her quiet time, Verona enjoyed doing needlework. She quilted many blankets for her family, and proudly sewed dresses for her daughters while they were growing up. She delighted in dancing and playing a good hand of cards, with some of her favorites being euchre, 500, pfeffer and kings corner. Verona and Alfred were fortunate to make many special memories together in their travels throughout the world. Most important to Verona was her family. She truly was the rock of the family, resilient, strong in faith, with a gracious and loving heart.
Verona is survived by her daughters, Rita Kepple, Veronica Koller, Janice Rivard and Mary Koller; 6 grandchildren: Julie Kepple (Joe Saunders), Dawn (Scott) Langer, Nathan (Nikki) Koller, Jean (Jeff) Kent, Bob Rivard (Jeanette Hopkins) and Christina (Bruce) Platson; 10 beloved great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; along with many other dear relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; daughter, Ruth Chmielak; son-in-law, Thad Chmielak; grandson, Gerard Kepple II; son-in-law, Gerard Kepple; her daughter Veronica’s fiancé, John Burger; and her parents.
A visitation took place 1:00–3:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home, 1339 Orrin Rd., Prescott. Private services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Parish with Fr. George Szews officiating. Private interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Durand. Verona’s grandchildren have the honor as pallbearers. In memory of Verona, memorials are preferred to the discretion of her family.
