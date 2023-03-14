Veronica (Ronnie) Ann Prell was called home to Heaven on March 6, 2023.
She was born in Rice Lake, WI on September 20, 1930 and raised by her loving grandparents, Max and Anna Kubis.
Ronnie married Russell Prell on July 9, 1951 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Larry, Jeanne and Carol. Russ and Ronnie enjoyed 65 years of marriage and were a wonderful example of Christian love for their family.
For many years, Ronnie excelled at the role of stay-at-home mother. In 1969, Russ and Ronnie bought Northwest Soil Testing Lab. Ronnie was the lead technician in the lab until she and Russ retired in 1991. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, accomplished seamstress, active member of her church, devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.
Ronnie is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Bryan) Buzzell, Carol (Joe) Tracy; daughter in law, Kathy Prell; grandchildren Joe Buzzell, Jenny (Adam) Greggs, Nick (Veronica) Buzzell, John (Alyssa) Buzzell, Kevin (Sarah) Tracy, Ryan (Mary) Tracy, Lisa (Ryan) Olson, Lindsey (Jon) Lewis, Daniel (Sara) Prell; step-grandchildren Joe (Ellen) Tracy, John (Kerensa) Tracy, Brian (Yvonne Kinney) Tracy; 13 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren and several very special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Russ, son Larry, grandson Michael Prell, mother Armella Krahulec, sister Faith, brother Dick, Russ’ four siblings (and two spouses).
Ronnie’s family would like to thank the ministers and members of St. Mark Lutheran Church for all the love and compassion shown to Ronnie while sharing God’s Word with her. They would also like to thank the staff of Augusta Health and Rehab and Promedica Hospice for their kind and attentive care during the past few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Mark Lutheran Church Scholarship fund or Promedica Hospice.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
