Veronica Marie Sigurdson of Cleghorn, WI died at the age of 83 at her residence. Veronica was born on October 7th, 1938 in Springfield, IL. She was the fifth of eight children of George and Imelda (Smith) Solomon. Veronica attended St. Patrick’s grade school in Bloomington, IL, St. Francis Preparatory School in Springfield, IL, and Incarnate Ward High School and College in San Antonio, TX. She taught school for one year in Alamo Heights, TX, then returned home to Bloomington, IL.
In 1961, she moved to California where she met Robert Nelson Sigurdson of the U.S. Navy and later married him at St. Patrick’s church in Long Beach. They moved to North Dakota where she was employed as a mortgage loan underwriter in Grand Forks. They moved to Wisconsin in 1982 and then to Illinois in 1992. Veronica continued working in the mortgage loan industry until she retired in 2000. Her working motto was, “You don’t do people favors by putting them in houses they can’t afford.”
Veronica was a faith filled person, kindhearted, and generous with her time, talent and small treasures. Her greatest joy was loving her God and taking care of her church after her husband’s death in 1999 when she returned to WI to be near her children.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter Kristina Marie; and parents George and Imelda; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Mina), Robert (Jennifer) both of Eau Claire and James (Helen) of Carver, MN; grandchildren: Josef, Megan, Gunner, Sharina, Nelson, Johnathan and Anthony; and sisters: Frances and Mary Solomon.
Visitation will be held at St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, E10455 Mallard Rd., Fall Creek on Tuesday, July 26 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. rosary. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the church with Fr. Derek Sakowski officiating with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass. Burial of cremains will be held at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Menomonie.
In lieu of flowers, Veronica would prefer financial assistance to a charity of your choice with emphasis for Prolife Across America (The Billboard People).
