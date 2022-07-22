Veronica Marie Sigurdson of Cleghorn, WI died at the age of 83 at her residence. Veronica was born on October 7th, 1938 in Springfield, IL. She was the fifth of eight children of George and Imelda (Smith) Solomon. Veronica attended St. Patrick’s grade school in Bloomington, IL, St. Francis Preparatory School in Springfield, IL, and Incarnate Ward High School and College in San Antonio, TX. She taught school for one year in Alamo Heights, TX, then returned home to Bloomington, IL.

In 1961, she moved to California where she met Robert Nelson Sigurdson of the U.S. Navy and later married him at St. Patrick’s church in Long Beach. They moved to North Dakota where she was employed as a mortgage loan underwriter in Grand Forks. They moved to Wisconsin in 1982 and then to Illinois in 1992. Veronica continued working in the mortgage loan industry until she retired in 2000. Her working motto was, “You don’t do people favors by putting them in houses they can’t afford.”

