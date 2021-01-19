Vicki Lea Andress, age 73, of Mondovi, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her residence following a courageous 22 year battle with cancer.
She was born on May 17, 1947 to the late Earl F and Elsie (Heinz) VanSomeren.
Vicki attended Mondovi Schools, graduating from Mondovi High School with the class of 1965.
It was on July 11, 1966 that Vicki was united in marriage at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi to John K. Andress.
Vicki was employed at Marten Transport for 25 years as a switchboard operator and as a customer service representative.
Vicki will be remembered for her extraordinary artistic abilities in so many different areas. Whether it was painting or the fine art of cake decorating, she was so very proud to have passed this trait down to her daughter. Vicki enjoyed time spent in the outdoors at their cabin or kayaking on Lake Superior. Vicki was looking forward to spending time in the cabin her sons were building for her at her home in their woods. Vicki was so very proud of her children.
She has a wonderful personality and sense of humor, yet you would always know where you stood with her.
Vicki is survived by her beloved husband of the past 54 years, John; her children, Johnny Andress, Niki Andress, and Joey (Jess Poeschel) Andress; grandchildren Caitlin, Jacob (Samantha), Ben (Hannah), Anna, and John (Amanda) and Christopher and Jaylynn; great grandchildren Kasey, Avery and Bently, Ryan and Corbin, and Elsie Rae.
brother, Dick VanSomeren; sister in law, Jan VanSomeren; special cousin, Jan Ostertag; also by nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her brother, Roger; her sister, Sonya and grandson, Caleb.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Vicki will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM with Keith Holden officiating at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel. A memorial gathering, while following all CDC guidelines for Covid-19, will be held on Saturday, January 23 from 11:00 AM until the hour of the memorial service.
Please share your memory of Vicki or express your words of comfort for her family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com