Vicki Lynn Dodge, 70, peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
Vicki was born to Jane (Olson) Curler on April 17, 1951. She married Richard Dodge on November 15, 1969. Vicki took pride in being a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and gardener.
Vicki really blossomed into her job as a house painter and loved to transform rooms into beautiful works of art. She also found great fulfillment in her role as a hostess serving grieving families with food, comfort and compassion. Vicki advanced her career at Sam’s Club where she worked as a product demonstrator. She was good at her job and became quite the saleswoman, being one of the top sellers in her team. She was a social butterfly touching countless others with her kind words and compassionate nature.
Vicki loved children and always wanted a large family so when the grandchildren came along she felt complete. Each one brought her a bouquet of personalities and uniqueness that she embraced. They were her greatest source of pride.
Vicki is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (Randy) Moss and Stacy (Ivan) Kroker; her six grandchildren, Shawn (Tracie), Cassandra (Travis), Austin, Savannah, Nicole and Gloria; her great-granddaughter, Hailie; her four siblings; her special friend, George; and her dog, Shelby.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard; her parents; and her brother, Jeff Curler.
She will be greatly missed by all of those who loved her!
A private family service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.