Vicki Jo Semingson, 72, passed away July 16, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Eau Claire.
Vicki was born on May 18, 1950 to Franklin and Helen (Richards) Griffin of La Crosse, WI.
She graduated from Memorial High School in 1968. Vicki married Richard Semingson on September 21, 1985. Vicki and Rick had one son.
Vicki served the Lord with all her heart and was an active member of her church. She taught Sunday School for over 20 years and was involved with confirmation and vacation bible school. Vicki worked many different jobs over the years, including Benson Optical Company, McDonald’s, and Walmart-Eau Claire.
Vicki loved taking long road trips all over the U.S. with Rick. Her favorite trip with Rick was staying up at Duluth, MN and watching the big ships. She loved tending to her plants and enjoyed watching the birds and nature.
Vicki is survived by her loving husband Richard, son Brian, grandchildren River and Serenity, goddaughter Amy (Nathan) Ward, two brothers Terry (Mary Jane) and Ralph, brothers-in-law Bruce (Pam) and John (Mary), along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Stanley and Alice Semingson, infant brother Mark John, and sister and brother-in-law Dorine and Wesley Swennes.
Vicki’s family would like to thank Dr. Kincaid and the Cardiology team at Mayo for all their care over the years.
Services are being scheduled for early 2023 at the new Saving Grace Church per Vicki’s request.
