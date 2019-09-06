Vicki Kumferman

Vicki Ann Kumferman (Wold) left her home on Frank St in Eau Claire for the last time in the early hours of Monday September 2nd after a long battle with cancer.
Vicki was born in Eau Claire WI on January 20th, 1954 to Les and Virginia (Romundstad) Wold. She attended Eau Claire public schools. In her early years she loved skiing, skating, and horseback riding. In her later years she enjoyed neighborhood campfires, cooking, baking, and visiting with friends and family. For many years she enjoyed traveling “over the road” with her longtime partner and very best friend, Tom Rodrique.
Vicki leaves behind her caregiver and closest companion Tom; son Derek (Amber) of Osseo; two grandchildren, Jaelyn and Justin; her aunt Arlene Miller of Crookston MN; several cousins and many lifelong friends.
Vicki requested that no services be held but rather in her memory show some love to a dog or cat in need of it. Also in her memory enjoy a day or evening with old friends and neighbors, and in remembrance always be grateful for the day no matter the circumstances.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.