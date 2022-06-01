Vicki O. Leslin, 75, of Augusta, passed away Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022, at Dove Healthcare Assisted Living in Osseo.
Vicki was born Nov 12, 1946, in Belvidere, Illinois, the daughter of James and Audrey (Richardson) Buse Sr. She and her brother were raised on a farm near Belvidere and graduated from Belvidere High School in 1964.
Vicki was united in marriage to DuWane “Dean” Leslin on June 10, 1967, in Rockford, IL. The couple moved to Northfield, WI, in 1974, and two years later moved to rural Fall Creek.
After her husband passed away on Oct. 2, 2013, she remained in Fall Creek until moving to the city of Augusta in the fall of 2018. She entered the assisted living at the end of 2021. After moving to Fall Creek and before she retired, she had worked in the housekeeping department at Antlers Motel, the Holiday Inn and Dove Healthcare-West, all in Eau Claire area. Vicki was very content to be at home and if she went somewhere it was usually with her family. She did enjoy the flowers in her gardens, fishing with DuWane and camping with her family.
Vicki will be dearly missed by her 2 sons, Brian and Stacey Leslin of Augusta, Ryan and Autumn Leslin of Mondovi; 3 grandchildren, Cashton and Kayci Leslin and Dean Leslin; sister-in-law Nancy Buse of Augusta; nephew Jimmy (Kathy) Buse and niece Kristi (Todd) Strauch all of Augusta and their families; DuWane’s brothers, Richard (Sheila) Leslin and Jack (Susan) Leslin all of Rockford, IL, and their families.
In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents; brother James Buse Jr. in September of 2006; and nephew Brian Veenendall in May of 2004.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call Thursday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of services.