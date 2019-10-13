Vicki Anne Smith, age 45, of Whitehall, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 in her home.
Vicki was born on August 2, 1974 in Mountain View, CA to Terry and Mary Kay (White) Smith. Vicki graduated from the Whitehall High School. She worked at the City Café in Whitehall prior to purchasing the business in 2014 and renamed it The Sunflower Café.
Vicki had many hobbies including holistic healing, camping, spending time with her beloved nephews, floating down lazy rivers, soaking up the sun on the beach, cheering on the Packers at home or at Lambeau, but most of all, music. Music was in her soul and she would shine her brightest when music was involved, whether cooking in her kitchen at the Sunflower Café or dancing in a crowd at a music festival. She was a light who will be missed, but never forgotten.
Vicki is survived by her parents, Terry and Mary Kay Smith of Whitehall; five siblings, Jamie (Brad Byom) Smith of Trempealeau, Callie Smith of Pigeon Falls, Natalie Smith of Hurricane, UT, Peter (Amy) Smith of Whitehall and Rebecca Smith of Strum; three nephews, Colton, Travis and Brody; her beloved dog, Roxy and many loved and cherished friends.
A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Senior Meals.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.