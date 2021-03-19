Vicki L. Vogler, 68, of rural Eau Claire passed away on March 17th, 2021 surrounded by her family and under the care of Mayo hospice.
Vicki was born on April 27, 1952 in Madison, WI to Robert (Bud) and Shirley (Dahl) Myren. When Vicki was around the age of four, the family returned to their roots in Eau Claire, eventually settling in Brunswick Township. She attended Robins, Mount Hope, and Little Red Elementary schools as well as Eau Claire Central Junior High. Vicki graduated from Memorial High School (class of 1970), and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Vicki was a dedicated student, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1976 and a Masters Degree in Family Health Services in 1998.
She began her nursing career at Luther Hospital just one week after graduation from nursing school, and continued to be a dedicated employee there for the next 37 years. On September 4th, 1976 she married Ernest A. Vogler. They settled in the Brunswick area, where they built their own home on 40 beautiful acres and raised their family.
Vicki’s passion in life was people. She touched many, many lives. As a nurse, she cared for countless mothers and babies at some of the most scary and joyous times in their lives. For several years she was a first responder with the Brunswick Fire Department. She provided respite care for families of special needs children. She made and gave away more than 100 quilts and quillows. She tatted and gifted more than 450 crosses as well as handmade ornaments. She was a loyal volunteer at Peace Lutheran Church, where she started a coffee ministry that is a core part of Sunday worship and socializing still today. She played in the bell choir, helped with Vacation Bible School and at back-to-school events. She was a continuous presence in the church kitchen at Wednesday night suppers as one of the “Dishkateers” for many years. In more recent years she organized and served funeral luncheons.
Vicki’s heart of a nurse never skipped a beat. Upon retiring from nursing practice, she jumped right into caring for her mother. Shortly after she started caring for a close family friend with Alzheimer’s disease. She will always be remembered as a servant to God and the people around her.
In her last weeks of life, more than half of the medical professionals that cared for Vicki had a personal connection with her. They shared fond memories, and even pictures, of the kindness and compassion she had bestowed upon their lives. She received many cards with the same testament of her uplifting character.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert (Bud) and Shirley Myren.
Vicki will be greatly missed by her husband Ernie Vogler; 2 children, Laura (James) Ullman; Bob (Lori) Vogler; 4 Grandchildren; Alex, Aubrey, Jacob, and Eli; Brothers, David (Kim) Myren and Bryan Myren; and many In-laws, nieces, and nephews. She will be fondly remembered by her church community, great friends that were so dear to her, prior coworkers and many other people that her kindness touched over the years.
A walk through visitation will take place on Sunday March 21, 2021 at Peace Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 from 2-5 pm. Face masks and social distancing will be required. If you are not feeling well please do not attend. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will take place with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. To view the service virtually please use the link provided https://boxcast.tv/view/vicki-vogler---funeral-rgcsppauialnoyrvaxub
Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery in the Brunswick Township.
In Lieu of flowers the family would like to request memorials directed to the Brunswick Cemetery. All funds will go toward establishing a directory that helps families find their loved ones grave sites. Memorials can be mailed to Brunswick Cemetery ℅ Julie Dohms, S9300 Betz Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
