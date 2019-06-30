Vicki Windjue

Vicki Lynn Windjue, age 66, of Whitehall, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Vicki was born on June 4, 1953 in Mondovi to Ronald and Joan (Klopp) Petersen. She graduated from the Eleva-Strum High School. Vicki married Mark Windjue on November 11, 1972 in Eleva.
Vicki was employed as an activity assistant with the Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall for over twenty years prior to her retirement. Vicki enjoyed doing various handicrafts, was a member of the Friends of The Library and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, being active in its various organizations.
Vicki adored her entire family, especially her four grandchildren who she spoiled with an abundance of Grandma love!
Vicki is survived by her husband, Mark; a daughter, Jami (Jess) Hanvold; a son, Josh (Sara) Windjue; four grandchildren, Emilia and Chase Hanvold and Taylin and Reese Windjue; two brothers, Tom (Debbie) Petersen and Chad Petersen; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Paul Petersen and her father and mother-in-law, Alvin and Jeanette Windjue.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Pastor Peter Jonas will officiate.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Friends of the Library in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.