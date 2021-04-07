Victor John Bachmeier, age 93, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Vic was born April 24, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI to George and Marie Bachmeier. He married Marjean Wahl on May 30, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire, WI. Vic and Marjean would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Vic attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High. He enlisted in the US Navy his senior year and served until the end of the war of WWII. After returning from service, Vic worked with his father in the family food and meat market business. Years later when the store was sold, Vic worked for the City of Eau Claire Finance Department as a property appraiser. Vic loved his work and was always so proud to work for the City of Eau Claire. After courses in real estate, he was President of the Indianhead Association of Assessing Officers. Vic loved the outdoors with any kind of sports. His love for his grandchildren showed every day and his family was the apple of his eye. He was a member of the St. James the Greater Catholic Church and sang in the adult choir for 50 years.
Vic is survived by his wife, Marjean; daughter, Ann (Mike) Kinnunen; sons, John (Joan) and Tom (Jackie); and five grandchildren, Abby (Denton), Gretchen (Jake), Marcus, Samuel, and Natalie. He also leaves behind one great-grandchild, Evelyn.
Vic was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie; son, Patrick John; his brother, Lambert; and sister, Cres McCann.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Burial took place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
