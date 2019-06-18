Victor L. “Vic” Birtzer, age 78 of Mondovi, lost his battle with cancer and diabetes on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Dove HealthCare, Osseo. He was born on March 24, 1941, in Eau Claire, the son of Loren and Beverly (Mclaugflin) Birtzer. Vic married Veronica “Sue” Schultz and were able to share 52 years together. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Vic laid a lot of cement with Galen Ede and crew. They also enjoyed several cold brews after a hard day’s work. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Vic enjoyed catching up with friends and family on the phone. He loved trips to the casino and having everyone over to the house for coffee. He took pride in keeping a well manicured lawn.
Vic will be sadly missed by his wife, Sue; children, Shawn Birtzer and his sons, Ty and Brett, Kim (Darrin) Bursaw and their children, Breanna and Brandon and Bryan Birtzer and his daughters, Georgia and Julia; special son, Brent (Christina) and their children, Christopher Lloyd and Anna; daughter-in-law, Darla and her sons, Justin and Damon; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Lynn (John) Leirmo, Steve Birtzer, Mike Birtzer and Roxanne (Rick) Staggs; mother-in-law, Lue Schultz; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and special friends, Galen, Teefer, Danny, Mark, Walley and John.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, James and Tim; daughter-in-law, Melissa; brother, Terry and friends, Lloyd, Curt, Chuck and Jerry.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Vic’s home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1:00 — 5:00 p.m. Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
Special love to Kim, Breanna and Brent for easing Vic from this life into heaven where Lloyd and Terry were waiting for him. We will miss you!