Victor “Vic” Falkner, age 86, of Forest Lake, MN, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 due to injuries received from a car accident.
Vic was born on May 23, 1934 to the late Ludwig and Cecilia (Herrmann) Falkner in Eau Claire. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1952. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Following graduation, Vic worked for Honeywell until his retirement.
He is survived by his brother, Bernard (Nancy) of Chippewa Falls; nephews, Jeffrey (Quinn) Falkner of Glennallen, AK and Scott Falkner of North Platte, NE; great niece, Sydnee Falkner of San Diego, CA; and great nephew, Daniel Falkner of Anchorage, AK.
Vic was preceded in death by his parents, and niece, Mary Falkner.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery on Omaha Street in Eau Claire. The Father Fr. James Kurzynski will officiate. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.