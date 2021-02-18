Victor E. Piel Jr., 74, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home in the care of his family and St. Croix Hospice.
Victor Ernest Piel, son of Victor and Beatrice (Olsen) Piel was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Eau Claire. Vic was raised in Augusta where he graduated high school in 1965.
Following his education he owned and operated the Shell Service Station in Augusta for several years. He had worked as a cook at the Black Bear Supper Club in Augusta and at the Osseo Inn and Bowling Alley before taking a position in the dietary department of the Eau Claire County Jail, where he worked as a cook for 29 years.
He retired at the age of 66, but continued to work on a part time capacity for several years after that.
Vic was united in marriage to Vicky Tompkins on April 5, 1994, in Hayward and the couple lived all their married life in Eau Claire.
From early on in his life Vic had enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He often treated his family and friends to a delicious game feed that consisted of anything that he needed a license to catch or shoot.
Vic will be dearly missed by his wife Vicky; daughter Cyndi Piel of Eau Claire; sister, Karen (Mike) Henderson of Colfax; nieces, Janette (Bill) Pond, Sara (Chance) Mueller and their children; Vicky’s siblings, Donna Vine of Granton, Tom (Bonnie) Tompkins of Fairchild, Davey (Sharon) Tompkins of Osseo, Kenny (Jane) Tompkins of Eau Claire, Steve Tompkins, Debbie (Dave) Stensen all of Osseo; and many nieces and nephews.
Vic was preceded in death by his father Vic on May 16, 1980; and mother Beatrice on April 24, 2004.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. The family requests that all COVID regulations be followed at the visitation. Burial will be in the spring in Augusta. Private memorial services will be held for the immediate family.
