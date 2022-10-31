Victoria (Vickie) Marsolek, 88, of Whitehall, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Victoria was born Nov.29, 1933 at home in the town of Arcadia to Alex Lyga Sr. and Victoria (Misch) Lyga. Victoria married Dominic D. Marsolek Oct.26, 1953, at St. Peter and Paul Church in Independence.

Victoria did many jobs besides helping on the family farm; she and her mother had a cleaning business for people and area business. She was a phone operator for the Elk Creek Phone Company; she worked for the Canning Company in Blair, she waitressed, and was a full time Nanny for 13 years. After retiring she did childcare out of her home.

