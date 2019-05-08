Victoria Vogler

Victoria “Vicki” L. Vogler, 70 of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Vicki was born to Elmer and Doris (Hartmann) Turk on March 11, 1949 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was united in Marriage to Wilbur Vogler September 2, 1967. She touched many lives in an unforgettable way. She had various occupations in her life, she was the neighborhood babysitter for many years and cleaned for commercial businesses and private people. Vicki also volunteered for the Eau Claire County nutrition program, donating her time, love, and caring manner to all. She was presented with an award by the governor of Wisconsin for all of her many hours of service in that capacity. In retirement, she spent her summers up north on the family land feeding the “squirrels” and going garaging finding all her treasures. Thank you to all who stopped by on a weekly basis to play cards and dominos when she was not able to get out and about like she used to. It meant a great deal to her to know you all cared so much for her. She loved her family and doted on her grandchildren along with the furry great-grand babies. Vicki will be missed by all who knew her.
Vicki is survived by her husband Wilbur; her daughter Pam Vogler (Chad Bluem) and his son Nathan; grandson Tanner Vogler and his New Wife Kayla (Ballstadt); granddaughters: Fallny Vogler (Nick Roth) and Emma Vogler. She is also survived by two brothers: Robert Turk (Leah) and Roger Turk (LaVonne); brother and sisters in law Sharron Vogler, Judy and Bill Snow, Frank and Betty Vogler, Jonny and Linda Vogler, Marvin and Julie Vogler. Many nieces and nephews, and extended Family.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Doris Turk, mother and father in Law Frank and Alice Vogler, brother in Law Bernard Vogler, sister Karen Swords, nephew Todd Sly and great-nephew Jacob Vogler
A Celebration of Life will be held at The V.F.W. Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave., Eau Claire, WI, from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Monday, May 13th, 2019. Please join us in Fellowship and wonderful memories.