On 10/08/2021 the gates of heaven opened to welcome Victoria May Woodford, age 95, into the arms of the lord. She had been residing at Our House Assisted Living in Menomonie, WI at the time of her passing.
Vicky was born on 02/16/1926 to the late John and Mary Mathieson in Melbourne, Australia. In 1943, she married James F. Stringer, Sr in Melbourne Australia. She arrived in the United States in 1946 initially residing in Chippewa Falls, WI. She and Jim later lived and worked in Colorado Springs, CO for two years. They then moved to Eau Claire, WI. She married Kenneth Woodford on March 17, 1956. Ken passed away March 18, 1999, one day after their 43rd anniversary. She became a citizen of the United States of America on May 26, 1960. She resided in Eau Claire for the next 70+ years. She retired from the Paper Mill in Eau Claire, WI after working there for 26 years.
Vicky enjoyed making lefse, knitting, crocheting, golfing, playing cards and dancing with Kenny. She made many friends while living in the USA. She had a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. Her immediate and extended family was very important to her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Ken, her sister Jean and brother-in-law, Russel Stanley from Australia. Brother-in-law Joseph Stringer and Sister-in-law Virginia Stringer, step-daughter Janice Knudtson and her husband Harold Knudtson, step-son, Curtis Woodford and Vicky’s special friend Edna Mooney.
Vicky is survived by her son James F. Stringer, Jr (Donna), daughter Jennifer (John) Panzigrau. From Australia, her niece Lynette (Grant) Green and Nephew Jeffery Stanley. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins from Australia. Nieces Judy Dunlap and Jane Stringer and Nephew Robert Stringer, step-daughter-in-law Connie Woodford, step-son Dennis (Julie) Woodford, 14 grandchildren, Vicki, Ken, Michael, Jennifer, Jami, Nathan, Tamara, Judy, Barbara, Amy, Aaron, Chris, Jason and Nicole. Many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11am on 11/13/2021 at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI. Visitation will be 9:30am until the memorial service.
Vicky requested that memorials be made out to Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701 in her memory.
A huge thank you to Our House in Menomonie, WI for their loving care of Vicky. The staff was so compassionate and made sure all her needs were met. Also, thank you to Moments Hospice for their loving care and keeping her pain free and comfortable during the final stages of her life.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.