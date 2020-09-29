Vilas Hovey, age 100, of Gilmanton, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi, WI. He was born April 13, 1920 in the Town of Dover, WI; son of Robert and Allie (Klevgard) Hovey.
He served in the United States Army during WWII. On October 12, 1947 he married Inez Fredrickson at Lookout Lutheran Church in rural Mondovi. Vilas hauled milk, but mostly he farmed. He rented until 1952 when he bought a farm with his dad.
Vilas and Inez enjoyed going in the RV to Country Fest and Blue Grass Festivals with neighbors. He enjoyed listening to music and singing. On October 16, 2014 he was able to take an Honor Flight along with his brother Delaine.
He is survived by his children, Diane (Gary) Vold of Fall Creek, Ronald (Connie) Hovey of Gilmanton and Violet (Mike) Ashbaugh of Eau Claire; four grandchildren, Corey (Lori) Hovey of Gilmanton, Kerri (Mike) Johnson of Gilmanton, Kelly (Ryan) Hunt of Chippewa Falls and Jon (Kim) Vold of Altoona; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Hovey of Gilmanton; sister-in-law, Elsa Hovey of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Allie (Klevgard) Hovey; wife, Inez; son, Mark; great-grandson, Wyatt Hunt; son-in-law, Hewitt Pfund; sisters, Lenore Larson, Ruth Peterson, Mary Ann Starks; brothers, Dennison, Delaine and Amos.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, followed by a visitation until 2:30 pm. Graveside services with military honors by Gilmanton American Legion Post #264 will be at 3:00 pm at the East Bennett Valley Cemetery. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, East Bennett Valley Cemetery, Gilmanton American Legion Post #264, or any memorial of your choice.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Darcy Wall and the staff of the American Lutheran Home.