Vilona Louise Ashwell, age 94, formerly of Eau Claire and Mondovi, departed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 04, 2020 in Keaau, Hawaii.
Vilona was born June 24, 1925 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Aton & Elfa (Gueltzow) Zittel. She attended school in Eau Claire until the 8th grade. On November 16, 1946 she married William (Bud) Ashwell. To this union six sons were born. Throughout the years Vilona worked for Mondovi Hospital as Dietary Aide and then for Luther Hospital until her retirement.
She had wonderful faith. Vilona was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and after moving to Hawaii, she attended and became a member of Open Arms Metropolitan Church. She loved her faith. She loved to watch RFD tv for the old time Music, Playing cards or dice with friends. She was a great cook, baker, there was always something to eat at her house.
She is survived by her sons, Roger (Lorna) of Eau Claire, LaVergne (Peggy) of NJ, Michael (Diane) of Mondovi, Steve (Sandy) of Mondovi, and Jerry (Mike) of Hawaii; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Vilona was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Charles; daughter-in-law, Penny; parents-in-law, Raymond and Thelma Ashwell; great grandson, Brian; sisters, Mary Pehlke, Minnie Henning, Clara Grasham, and Mildred Frederickson.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road 1 block east of Hwy 93) with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, WI. Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire is serving the family locally.
Services will be held in compliance with the Eau Claire City-County COVID-19 guidelines which limits the number of people.
To send your condolence to the family and to know our guidelines for attending services at Evergreen, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also please send a card, note or letter sharing a favorite memory or story of Vilona. Please forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the address of the family (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).