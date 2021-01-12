Vincent Goble, 87, of 4325 W. Robin Meadows Lane, Eau Claire, 54701, died January 8th at Azura Memory Care. He was born April 7, 1933 and adopted by Percival and Orpha Tharp of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania. After attending school in Spring Mills and college at Penn State, he enlisted in the army and served in the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge, he attended the Philadelphia College of Bible and Faith Theological Seminary. Later, he took courses at Temple University, West Chester State University and Harvard University.
He served pastorates in Pennsylvania and Illinois and as the Executive Director of Bethesda House Corporation, Southeastern Pennsylvania. He was a chaplain at the Clairemont Nursing Home and supply pastor at local churches in Wisconsin.
Upon the death of his former wife Mary in June of 1994, he married Dorothy Kaeding of Fall Creek in October, 1997.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 23 years, son Elliott, 2 granddaughters Savannah and Sierra, and 1 great grandchild, Violet.
Vince has 4 stepchildren, Jeanine (Dave) Grabowski, Eau Claire, Douglas (Sandra) Kaeding, Rice Lake, Marlin Kaeding, Perry Katkin, St. Paul, Ranell (Steve) Straka, St. Paul, 12 step grandchildren, Leah (P.J.)Brown, Taylor Hegge, Summer Hegge, Shannon (Brady) Kaeding, Danielle (Tom) Kaeding, Melissa (Eddie) Gurney, Alex (Sylwia) Kaeding, Olivia (Mike) Kaeding, Joyce (Paul) Ebinger, Steve Straka, Ryan (Jessica) Straka, Adrianna (Ryan) Straka, 6 great grandchildren, Rainn Hegge, Marcus (Libby) Hegge, Sean Hegge, James Hegge, Sierra Straka, Nevaeh Straka and 1 great, great grandchild, Colette Hegge.
The family would like to express their thanks to Azura Memory Care for their loving care.
A private family service was held Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating.
