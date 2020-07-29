VINCENT J. PERNSTEINER, age 58 of Chippewa Falls, WI, formerly of Greenwood, WI, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A private burial will be held in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Medford, WI at a later date.
Vincent Jay Pernsteiner was born on November 7, 1961 in Medford, WI, to Ralph V. and Darla J. (Siikarla) Pernsteiner. He was raised on the family farm and received his education in Greenwood Public Schools, graduating from Greenwood High School in 1979. After completing high school, Vince attended Chippewa Valley Technical College for 2 years, earning a degree in Food & Restaurant Management. He worked as a cook at the Hoffman House in Eau Claire, before becoming employed at Ron’s Castle Foods, where he worked for many years. He later was employed in group homes where he enjoyed helping people.
He enjoyed learning, mentoring, visiting and was always baking to share. He never forgot his loved ones birthdays or holidays.
Vince is survived by his mother, Darla, of Spencer; 2 sisters: Jean (Paul) Chromey of Marshfield, and Karie (Brian) Schmidt of Loyal; 3 nephews: Ric Englebretson, Layne Schmidt and Blain Schmidt; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, on October 27, 2019.
