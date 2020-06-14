Viola I. Hoover, 94, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice, on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was born on April 17, 1926, a daughter of Theordore and Emmaline (Beaulieu) Gilchrist.
During WWII, Viola worked at Pressure Cooker (Presto) as a secretary and was their hand model for product advertising and manuals. When her children were older, she worked at the Chippewa Falls Prange Way from Grand Opening until the store closed in 1995.
Viola married Glen W. Hoover on June 7, 1952.
She was a devoted grandma and great-grandma. It didn’t matter if it was a sporting event, concert or recital, grandma was there proudly cheering and being supportive. Her favorite saying was “YOU CAN DO IT!”
Viola enjoyed knitting, puzzles and games. She was a member of St. Olaf’s Catholic Church, St. Olaf’s PCCW and VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
Viola is survived by her children, Roxanne (James) Schoch, Linda (Richard) Misfeldt, Pamela (James) Hastreiter, Larry (Penny) Hoover, and Patrick Hoover; grandchildren, Benjamin Schoch, Erica Schoch, Greg (Kelly) Misfeldt, Michelle Misfeldt, Jenna (Evan) Halbert, Ryan Hastreiter, Maggie (Jose) Beltran, Curtiss (Mindy) Bremness, and Jamie Hoover; great-grandchildren, Tyler Schoch, Karli Kilgore, Isabelle Maloney, Prudence Maloney, Cecilia Schoch, Aidan Misfeldt, Lauren Misfeldt, Madeline Halbert, Calli Bremness, Ashton Bremness, and Lexi Bremness; great-great-grandchildren, Liam Schoch and Braxley Schoch; brothers, Wayne (Lanell) Gilchrist and Charles (Carol) Gilchrist; cousin, Jane Chase; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Hoover; granddaughter, Angela Misfeldt; great-grandson, Devan Bremness; brothers, Ted and Gordon Gilchrist; and sister, Dorothy Backstrom.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Condolences and cards may be mailed to Linda Misfeldt, in care of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home in Eau Claire, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Interment will take place in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.
To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.