New Auburn Viola J. Jones, age 74, passed away at her home in New Auburn on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born in Bloomer WI to Peter and Sarah (Badman) Krostag on July 14, 1945. She married Russell W. Jones on July 31, 1971, in Eau Claire. Viola taught English at UW Eau Claire and UW Stout. She was an avid reader and spent many hours with her book club friends. She was a huge Packer, Brewer and Badger fan and especially loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a great cook and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons: Erick (Lori) Jones of Brussels WI and Nicholas (Robin) Jones of New Auburn; brother: Peter (Cathy) Krostag of Pensacola FL; sisters: Irene Haller of Bloomer and Ruth (Robert) Sather of Eau Claire, 5 grandchildren: Sawyer, Keaton, Quinn, Hannah and Allison.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Russell; parents: Peter and Sarah Krostag; brother: Jack Krostag; infant sister: Jane Krostag.
A memorial service will be held at St. Jude’s Church in New Auburn on Friday August 30, 2019, at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 12:00-2:00 PM at the church before the service. Interment will be in the New Auburn Cemetery following the service. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com. The family would like to thank all of Viola’s friends and family and Mayo Hospice for their tender loving care.