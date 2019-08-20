Viola Rowland, 96, passed away peacefully on June 16, at her home in New Bern, N.C.
Vi was born in Durand on Feb. 4, 1923 to Harold and Anga House (Johnson) and grew up in Eau Claire. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byrl “Bud” Rowland, in 2004 and her daughter, Patricia Cain, in 2019.
Vi met her beloved husband, Bud Rowland at a candy store in Eau Claire and married shortly thereafter on Sept. 3, 1942 and settled in Eau Claire. Bud enlisted in the US Army Air Force and was stationed in England as a cryptographer.
After the war, they moved to various locations around the country and settled in Akron, Ohio. They were blessed with 61 wonderful love-filled years together. Subsequent to Bud’s passing, Vi moved to New Bern, N.C. to retire.
All of her family felt her unconditional love and support every day of their lives. Vi and Bud loved traveling out West and staying in Las Vegas for half the year as it was at the top of their hobby list. Vi loved cooking and entertaining her family during holidays, especially Christmas. Some of her favorite pastimes included playing Bingo, slots, card games, gardening and attending or watching sports events (especially golfing and football).
Vi will be deeply missed by her son, Paul and wife Helen of Sterling, Ohio; son, Mark and wife Mary Ann of Marblehead, Ohio; daughter Rebecca and husband Tom of Holden Beach, N.C.; and son Scott and wife Phontira of New Bern, N.C.; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother Michael and wife Marge House; sisters, Greta and husband Jack Meyers and Velda House Lee; sisters-in-laws, Mavis House, Betty House, Harriet House and Judy Kranz; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by granddaughter Debbie Cain Bramblett; brothers, Lamar, Truman, Harold Jr., Roger, Gerald, Delton, Aubert and James; and sisters, Ione Kriese, Twila Phelan and Verda House.
A private memorial service to celebrate Vi’s life will be celebrated August 23 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Reserve National Cemetery at 10175 Rowiga Rd., Rittman, Ohio. She will rest next to Bud.