Violet Abing

Violet Victoria Abing was born on Friday, June 28th, at 2:56 a.m. weighing 8 lbs 11 oz and was 21 inches long. Due to a rare form of meconium aspiration, Violet passed away as she was being born and is now with her Savior in heaven. She was the precious baby girl of Riley and Lucy (Myers) Abing of Winona, Minn. Her parents thank God for her life, however brief, and know that she was an answer to their prayers.
Violet is survived by paternal grandparents Bill and Vicky (Roffler) Abing of Eau Claire, Wisc.; maternal grandparents Glenn and Julie (Wolter) Myers of Dakota, Minn.; paternal great-grandmother Violet Roffler of Eau Claire, Wisc.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her sister Selah Shalom Abing.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home of La Crosse, Wisc., is assisting Riley and Lucy with arrangements. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27th, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (112 9th Ave. North) in Onalaska, Wisc. The visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon. The burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Nodine, Minn., after the luncheon.