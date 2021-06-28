Violet May Burton, age 88, of Menomonie, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born in Menomonie to Clarence and Lily (Drury) Turner on January 25, 1933. After Clarence’s early death, Lily married Alvin Nething who helped raise Violet. She attended school in Knapp, WI.
Violet married Thomas Burton on June 3, 1950, in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She was a homemaker her whole life and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. Violet loved gardening, puzzles, and a good thrift sale. As a couple, Tom and Violet enjoyed taking car trips. They even made it out to the state of Washington.
Violet is survived by her daughter Debra (Timm Johnson) Hardy, daughter-in-law Nanette Burton, grandchildren; Randy (Amy) Burton, Jessica (Jesse) Bryan, Eric (Caitlin) Burton, Kurtis Burton, Dustin (Lisa) Hardy, Dalton (Brittany) Hardy, Dillon Hardy and many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren as well other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas; parents; sons, Dale, Galen, Jeff and David and granddaughter Shanna.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cedar Falls Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar.
The family would like to give a special thank you to The Neighbors of Dunn County staff, Mayo Hospice, and Nick.
Olson Funeral Home is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com