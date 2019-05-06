Violet E. Fleming, age 106, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully on December 15, 2018 at Heritage Court Memory Care, which was her home for the past 5½ years.
Violet was born November 23, 1912 in St. Croix County, WI to Henry and Elizabeth (Harer) Peters. Growing up, she attended a one room school (Bell School). On February 2, 1935, she married Paul Fleming. They farmed together near Emerald until 1974 when they retired and moved to Eau Claire.
During her early years, Violet was active in the Methodist Church, ladies aid, Know your Neighbor Club and card club. She worked at Friday Canning Plant in New Richmond during the summers. She enjoyed gardening, painting ceramics and attending craft fairs.
After moving to Eau Claire, she babysat her only granddaughter, Terri, whom she loved dearly. They shared many fond memories, which included eating cherry donuts at Donut Land and going to the Jolly Troll Restaurant. They also enjoyed watching the Price is Right together and spending time with their very special cat named Buttons.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, daughter Dorothy, Sons in law Mac Donahue and Cliff Gwin, Nine brothers and sisters.
Violet is survived by her daughter Judy (Richard) Schirmacher of Eau Claire, WI. Granddaughter Terri (Jim) Grzyb of Eau Claire, WI. great Grandson Ryan Grzyb. Sister Gloria Draxler of Park Falls, WI. Sisters in law June Peters of Park Falls, WI. and Helen Peters of Sun City, AZ.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Emerald, WI with Leroy Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Emerald, WI. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.
Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City, WI.