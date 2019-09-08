Violet Jones

The world didn’t come to an end, but our world was shattered on Thursday, September 5, 2019 when our beloved mother, Violet J. Jones, went to meet Jesus face to face.
Violet was born on May 13, 1924 to the late John and Frances (Wilde) Zwirchitz in Antigo, WI. She lived most of her childhood in Eldron, WI. She met the love of her life, Raymond Jones, in Milwaukee where she worked during the war. On April 23, 1946, Raymond and Violet were married. From their union seven children were born, six girls and one boy. Originally they made their home in Merrill, WI, but in 1967, Raymond’s job moved the family to Eau Claire where they resided for over fifty years.
Both Violet and Raymond were active members of St. Olaf Parish; Violet serving as president of the P.C.C.W and was in charge of the funeral lunches for several years. She was also a Eucharist minister as well as a Eucharist baker. Her love and devotion to the Lord was an inspiration to her family.
Violet was a beautiful soul with a loving heart and caring nature. We sometimes referred to her as our little angel on earth. Violet was not only a loving daughter, she was also a tremendous sister, devoted wife, sensational mother and an awesome grandmother. She was also the best friend or the most treasured relative you could ask for. She was a humble person who always put others first.
During her life she was many things to other people, she was a Girl Scout leader, a Den Mother, a seamstress, a confidant, a gardener, a school cook and many other titles. But her most rewarding was being a mother to her children, a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Her faith filled home was always full of love, laughter and her homemade cookies! Games were always an important part of being together as a family. She radiated love and compassion where ever she was, always taking time to listen to what someone had to say. She was wise beyond her years and shared her wisdom and experience freely. Violet was so loving, that even with a language barrier between her neighbors and herself, a bond was built that united them.
Violet is survived by her children, Joy (Jeff) Biniok, Ronald (Karen) Jones, Sandra (Mark) Walter, Pamela Jones, Janice (Wijo) Sazama, Ann (Patrick) Belongia and Michelle (Dale) Bronstad; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Mavis (Ernest) Bushman; sister-in-law, Shirley Hart; brother-in-law, Ralph (Yvonne) Jones; special furry friend and companion Nova; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Raymond; brothers, LeVern and Maynard Zwirchitz; sisters, Dorothy Haupt and Gladys Fremming; and her grandson, Brian Jochum.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Olaf Catholic Church with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials in memory of Violet be given to: St. Olaf Catholic Parish (3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire 54703) or St. Joseph’s Hospice Home Care https://www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Giving. To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.