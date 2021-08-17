Virgil Henry Smith Jr., age 73, died Friday August 13, 2021 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic in Madison WI, surrounded by his loving family.
Virgil was born January 18, 1948 to Virgil and Marjorie (Smith) Smith Sr. Not long after graduating from high school Virgil served his country proudly enlisting with the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon his return from his tour of duty in Vietnam, Virgil drove Semi-trucks for many years and several different trucking firms. He later went to work for himself as the owner/operator of M&S Constuction.
When he wasnt working Virgil enjoyed hobbies and pursuing other interests like working on or collecting old cars, or going hunting. He was an outdoorsman who liked fishing trips and camping. He loved to go biking on his Harley whenever time and weather allowed. He loved his dogs.
Surviving Virgil are his sons Shane (Jennifer) Smith and Steve Smith; his daughters Margie (Tim) Morical and Cora Smith; his grandchildren Travis, Shawna, Elaine, Brooklyn, Jacey, Taylor, Josiah, Judah, Cole, Lexis, Abigail, Donovan, Richard and Layna; one great-grandson; sisters Luanne Peterson, Susan Smith and ½ sister Jean Bauer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil Sr. and Marjorie; his brother Jim Smith and ½ brother George Smith and brother-in-law Harvey Peterson.
Services for Virgil will be Friday August 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St. in Black River Falls WI. Pastor Elden Simonson will officiate. Full Millitary Honors will follow the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery later that afternoon. Friends may call on the family during Visitations Thursday August 19, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm. or from 10 to 11 Friday before the service.
The Torgerson Funeral Home in Black River Falls is serving the family, (715) 284-4321.
