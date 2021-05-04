Virginia (Ginny) Carpenter, nee Swan, of Shorewood, MN passed into the presence of Jesus on April 30, 2021. She was born on June 8, 1935 in Eau Claire, WI to parents William (Art) and Vivian Swan.
She is survived by her husband of almost 66 years, Dale Carpenter of Shorewood, MN; her sons Steven (Diane) of Lakeville, MN and Gregory (Sheryl) of Mayer, MN, and daughter LeAnne (James) Harding of Richfield, MN. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jeffrey, Brian, Jeremiah, Jessica, Jason, Andrew, Caleb, and Elise and five great grandchildren; her sister Margery Haas of Eau Claire, WI, and brothers Richard (Joyce) Swan of River Falls, WI, and James (Patti Cornellier) Swan of Eau Claire, WI, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Art and Vivian Swan.
She graduated from Eau Claire High School in June, 1953 and worked in Eau Claire until she married Dale on June 11, 1955. Their first home was in Washington state while Dale finished his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force. Dale and Ginny returned to the Midwest to raise their family and made homes in Winona, MN, Rochester, MN, Aurora, CO, and finally in Shorewood for the last 46 years.
Her faith in Jesus Christ was at the center of her life, and she was very active in her church and raising her family. Her declining years were spent in the excellent and gracious care of Trouvaille Memory Care Center in Shorewood, MN, where she was welcomed into the arms of Jesus with a clear mind being able to sing His praises.
Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday at Calvary Memorial Church, 2420 Dunwoody Ave, Navarre. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery