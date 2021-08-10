Virginia “Ginny” Smigelski Dugal, 88 of Fort Collins, CO and formerly of Cadott, Wisconsin died August 4, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott, WI. Interment will be at the St. Rose Cemetery in Cadott. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church.
Virginia (typically, Ginny) Smigelski was born in Milwaukee, August 13, 1933, to Frank and Clara Smigelski. She was a devout Catholic all of her life. Ginny was a determined woman, who put herself through college to graduate from Marquette Univ. with a degree in Education. She minored in Theology. Ginny taught Third Grade for over 20 years at Cadott Elementary School. On August 14, 1965, she married Peter Dugal and they lived in Cadott for over 50 years. It was there they raised their family and participated in the rich, yet simple life around Cadott and Milwaukee. She was an active and long-time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish in Cadott; She was an avid skier, who also enjoyed camping and boating and making memories with her family.
Ginny actively continued her education, eventually earning her Masters degree from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. With her husband, Peter, she volunteered at many Democratic Committee events throughout Wisconsin.
She is survived by her three children, Jim Dugal of Cadott, Dan (and Amanda Finch) Dugal of Fort Collins and Holly Dugal of Minneapolis; and her grandson, Michael Finch-Dugal. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Peter in 2017; two sisters, Delores and Gloria; and two brothers, Eugene and Alvin.