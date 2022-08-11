Virginia (Ginger) Elliott, 78, of Hartford, WI (formally of Eau Claire), passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on July 8th, 2022. She was born on September 7th, 1943, to parents Harry and Dorothy Brown, graduated from Eau Claire Memorial in 1962 and married Stephen Elliott in 1966. Ginger is survived by sisters, Carol Rysticken and Marilynn Kielty; brother, Jim (Rhonda) Brown; children, Carolyn (Joe) Bjorklund, Amy (Joel) Klitzke, Dan Gaffney; grandchildren, Hannah and Sam (Sarah) Bjorklund, Matthew and Jacob Klitzke, Elli, Troy, Megan and Hailey Gaffney. She is further survived by in-laws Mary (Jack) Dodge and Jim (Jodi) Elliott, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Steve Elliott; her in-laws, Lyman and Kathryn Elliott; daughter, Sarah; and sister, Sandy Hessler.
Ginger followed many career paths, but ultimately found her passion working at North Star Middle School where she had a great impact on many students’ lives. Her true purpose in life was her family. She enjoyed traveling to college football bowl games with Carolyn’s family every year, her many yearly trips to Florida to visit her siblings and attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. Her favorite time was simply being surrounded by her family and friends observing the shenanigans (many of which she instigated) and becoming everybody’s designated “Grandma Ginger.”
A celebration of life for Ginger will be on Saturday, August 27th, at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire from 1:00 — 3:00.
