Virginia Esswein

February 8, 1943 – September 29, 2019
Virginia J. Esswein, 76, of Chetek passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a long illness on Sunday, September 29th. She recently celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband, James L. Esswein.
Virginia was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 8th, 1943 to Elizabeth B. (Schlitt) and Henry A. DeWerth. Ginny graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in December 1960. She attended college at UW-Milwaukee, and then transferred to UW-Madison where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta and graduated from the School of Physical Therapy in 1964.
Virginia married James on September 26, 1964, and they settled in Chetek in 1969. She served the community as a physical therapist and established the department of physical therapy at Barron Community Memorial Hospital. She also worked for Knapp Haven Nursing Home and Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) until retirement in 2000. Active in her community, she served her church and was a member of the Eastern Star.
Virginia and James enjoyed retirement by establishing a year-round residence on Bark Bay between Cornucopia and Herbster, WI. She enjoyed traveling to Germany, Arizona, New Mexico, Australia, Alaska and Canada and multiple trips visiting family and friends. Throughout her life, family was the most important.
Ginny enjoyed gardening, hardanger, ceramics, stained glass, playing and teaching piano. She was interested in learning many new crafting techniques. Some of her favorite ventures were making gingerbread houses with the grandchildren at Christmas and creating photo quilts for each grandchild upon their high school graduation.
Virginia is survived by her husband, James; three children, Barbara (James) Cropp of Janesville, Brian (Carolyn) Esswein of Wauwatosa, Becky (Sid) Baccam of Bel Air, MD; six grandchildren, Cassandra, Collin, and Connor Cropp, Taylor and Parker Esswein, and Isaac Baccam; and her brother, Gordon DeWerth, Framingham, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life was held at Chetek United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 5th, at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
