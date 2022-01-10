Virginia (Schroeder) Everson, age 95, English teacher and forensics coach extraordinaire, after a long and very fulfilling life has died. Virginia was born June 4, 1926 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Walter and Emma (Nierode) Hinz.
For the most part of her childhood, Virginia and her brother Wallace were raised on a farm near the small rural town of Chili. Virginia attended Marshfield High School and graduated in 1944. She received a Bachelor of Science degree with an English major from the U.W.-Madison in 1948. While at college she worked as a waitress at the prestigious Wisconsin Faculty cafeteria. She often recounted how as a very petite person she could balance a large loaded serving tray without spilling a drop. Virginia enjoyed education and was constantly reading and learning. She received a Masters of Arts degree from University of Minnesota in 1974. Her great understanding of language and teaching was rewarded with NDEA Scholarships in English, French, and Speech.
In 1948 she began a thirty-one year career as an English and French teacher by teaching in Marion, Wisconsin. It was here that she met and later married Vernon Clarence (Hans) Schroeder. They married in 1949. Hans had two daughters, Katherine and Kristine, from a previous marriage so Virginia started out with an immediate family. To that family three boys were added: John, James, and William. The Schroeder family lived in Clintonville, Wisconsin before eventually moving to Mondovi.
Virginia was a mother and housewife for several years before re-entering the teaching field by accepting a teaching position in Eleva-Strum where she taught for three years. In 1961 an English teaching position opened in Mondovi where she taught until her retirement in 1988.
While teaching in Mondovi, she was extremely well known for creating an outstanding forensics program and for requiring an in-depth research paper for seniors in her English class. Forensics students could be seen performing in the Schroeder living room most evenings during the forensics season. Before graduation many seniors could be seen muttering as they walked the halls of Mondovi Senior High about how to properly footnote the references for their research paper.
In 1974, Virginia’s first husband, Hans, died after a year battle with cancer. She married Alfred Everson in 1975 and gained two step-children: Jack Everson and Jill Childs. Virginia and Alfred enjoyed their home in Mondovi and its huge garden and flower bed. They moved to Eau Claire in 2010. Alfred died in 2014.
Virginia’s talents can be easily seen in the host of accolades and honors she received. A few of those include: National Defense Education Act scholarships, Chair of Wisconsin Council of Teachers of English in both 1961 and 1970, Associate Chair of the National Council of Teachers of English Convention in 1972, Mondovi Teacher of the Year award in 1975, Recipient of the Lucille Pooley Creative English Teacher of the Year in 1985, and Mondovi Citizen of the Year in 1990. Not only was Virginia an accomplished and distinguished teacher, but she was also an energetic community member. As a few examples, she will be known for conducting the church choir at the United Methodist Church, starting ACT 1 in Mondovi, and as a contributor to the Mondovi Herald News.
She was preceded in death by both her husbands, Hans and Alfred, her step-daughter Jill, her daughter Katherine Charles, and by both her parents.
Surviving her passing include her brother Wallace (Joan) Hinz, son-in-law Gene Charles, daughter Kristine (Tom) Anderson, sons John (Judy), James (Delesa Boley), and William (Ann), step-son Jack, fourteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchild, as well as a slew of Mondovi graduates who learned the rigors or writing a concise and properly footnoted research paper. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in the memory of Virginia, to the charity of your choice.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior’s United Methodist Church in Mondovi. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14 from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service.
The family of Virginia asks that all in attendance for both the visitation and funeral service wear masks.
Burial will take place in Marion, WI.
The staff at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please share a memory of Virginia or express your condolence to comfort her family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com