Gierke, Virginia (8X10).jpg

Virginia “Ginnie” E. (Kuring) Gierke, age 93, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, comforted and supported by her cherished friends and loving family.

Ginnie was born on December 8th, 1928, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Henry and Erna (Humbke) Kuring. Her joyful life of faith began with her baptism and remained an ever-blooming centerpiece throughout her life.

