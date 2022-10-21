Virginia “Ginnie” E. (Kuring) Gierke, age 93, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, comforted and supported by her cherished friends and loving family.
Ginnie was born on December 8th, 1928, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Henry and Erna (Humbke) Kuring. Her joyful life of faith began with her baptism and remained an ever-blooming centerpiece throughout her life.
In 1952 she was married to Earl W. Gierke at Christ Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN. Their 54 year marriage was blessed with five children: Timothy (Judith Burgess), Gretchen (Michael Goetsch), Martin (Margaret Wild), Rebecca (Frank Dosch) and Christopher.
Ginnie’s commitment to a life of caring service began when she received her degree from Swedish School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN, in 1950, and began her career at the University of Minnesota Heart Hospital. With her move to Menomonie in 1962, she continued to serve the community as her nursing and administration duties expanded at Memorial Hospital, becoming Head Nurse during her time there.
With the move to Myrtle Werth Medical Center in 1979, Ginnie’s compassionate leadership was widely recognized, earning her the title Director of Nursing Administration – a role she held until her retirement in 1986. Her leadership contributions continued as honorary chair of the “Growing Today for a Healthier Tomorrow” capital campaign for Red Cedar Medical Center as they expanded facilities as part of the Mayo Clinic Health System.
Those who knew Ginnie knew her for far more than nursing: active volunteer, master baker, accomplished seamstress, baby cap knitter, tireless gardener, yoga enthusiast and choir member. (She proudly shared her voice as a member of St. Paul’s Church choir for 60 years!)
Ginnie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Erna; husband, Earl; daughter, Gretchen; sisters, Dorothy (Wugazzer) and Eunice (Bremmer); and brothers, Henry, Victor, Roland and Mark. She is survived by sisters, Helen (Olson) and Kathy (Neumann); 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A peaceful remembrance of Ginnie’s loving and generous spirit will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, followed by interment at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie. There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorials in her name are warmly welcomed at St. Paul’s.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
