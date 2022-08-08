Virginia Hartmann 89, passed from this life on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.
Ginny was born on September 4, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Raymond and Agnes Burich. Following school, she met David Hartmann and the couple were united in marriage on January 24, 1955. They were happily married for 67 years.
Ginny was a lifelong learner. 25 years after she had graduated from high school, she pursued nursing school and became a nurse and worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin until she retired. She attended school while taking care of her family at the same time. This is an accomplishment that she and her family were very proud of. She loved taking care of others. She was always there to give a smile and a caring touch to a sick or dying person.
Ginny was instantly loved and admired by all that she had the opportunity to meet.
Her best friends, Tom and Jaci Fuller of Eau Claire, Janet Hager of Chippewa Falls, Holly (Hager) Stavnaw, and Jeannine (Culver) Yohnk were there continuously to support her while going through her cancer treatments.
Besides her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by a sister Mary Jean LeTendre and Raymond Burich Jr.
Surviving is her husband: David Hartmann of Chandler, AZ; her children: Scott (Naomi) Hartmann of Chandler, AZ, and Susan Thiessen of McCall, ID; her granddaughter: Nicole Thiessen, Boise, ID; a sister, Ann Marie Saplata and a brother, Joe Burich.
She will remain in our hearts forever. She is in God’s heaven for her rewards.
