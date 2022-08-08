Virginia Hartmann 89, passed from this life on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.

Ginny was born on September 4, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Raymond and Agnes Burich. Following school, she met David Hartmann and the couple were united in marriage on January 24, 1955. They were happily married for 67 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Hartmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.