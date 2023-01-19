hennigpic.jpg

Virginia “Ginny” Marie Hennig, age 94 of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona while under hospice care.

Ginny was born December 6, 1928 to Wilbur and Rose (Riemer) Klick in Strum, WI. Rose passed away when Ginny was about 6 years old. Her aunt and uncle, Clara and Richard Fromm, then raised Ginny in Eleva, WI. Ginny graduated from Eleva High School.

