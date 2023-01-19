Virginia “Ginny” Marie Hennig, age 94 of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona while under hospice care.
Ginny was born December 6, 1928 to Wilbur and Rose (Riemer) Klick in Strum, WI. Rose passed away when Ginny was about 6 years old. Her aunt and uncle, Clara and Richard Fromm, then raised Ginny in Eleva, WI. Ginny graduated from Eleva High School.
Ginny married David Hennig. They had one child, Douglas. They moved to Two Rivers. Ginny was employed by Mirro Company. After Ginny and David divorced, she moved back to Eau Claire.
Ginny worked for AT&T in Eau Claire as a long distance operator. She transferred and worked in other Wisconsin offices. Ready for an adventure, she transferred to Phoenix, AZ and Denver, CO. Ginny always loved jewelry. She crafted her own and sold at craft fairs in the southwest.
Ginny came from a large family of 15 children. She was the last living sibling. Ginny’s son, Douglas died in 1990. She is survived by her grandson, Carl, and his mother, Katie Wilkiewicz of Waukesha, WI; and granddaughter, Amelia, and her mother, Joy Hennig, and a great granddaughter Angelina, all of Worcester, MA. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Ginny lived at London Square Apartments of Eau Claire for over 12 years. She became the “Bird Lady” by taking care of the birdfeeders for years.
As her health declined, she was able to stay in her apartment with the help of her nephew, Jeffery (Jeanine) Odenbreit; her niece, Rosalie (Raymond) Justison; and her very good friend, Beth Hahlum. She moved to Grace Edgewood in November 2022.
Ginny requested no public visitation or funeral service. A private family committal service will take place at a later date in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eau Claire County Humane Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.
