Virginia Homme

Virginia “Doddie” T. Homme of Eau Claire left this world on June 27, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.
She was born in Boston, MA on April 15, 1944 to Salvatore and Rosalie Barresi.
She leaves behind a son Dennis (Marybeth) Berry, daughters Lisa Berry and Michelle (James) Benson, grandchildren Heather (Erin) Murray, Adam Berry, Denny (Stacy) Berry, Nicholas (Ashley) Berry, Alex Berry, Zachery (Tricia) Berry, Aron (Kailee) Berry, Katie Benson, Andrew Benson, and Mandy Benson, great -grandchildren Austin Baker, Maxwell Berry, Ella Murray, Oliver Berry, Evelyn Berry, Easton Murray and Ava Berry, sister-in-law Gloria Barresi, nephews Salvatore (Kari) Barresi, Ernie (Sheila) Barresi, and Joseph Barresi, great nieces and nephews Erika Barresi, Michael Barresi, Jacob Barresi and Ethan Barresi.
She was preceded in death by her husband David N. Homme her parents Salvatore and Rosalie Barresi and brother Ernie Barresi.
Memorial service will take place at 6:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Tim Heupel officiating. Memorial visitation will take place Monday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until the time of service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
