Virginia Kallstrom of Durand, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire at the age of 86.
Virginia (Ginny) was born in Arkansaw, Wisconsin on August 18, 1933 to Leo and Fern Hartung. In 1951 she married Roger Kallstrom at St. Joseph’s Church in Arkansaw.
Roger and Virginia farmed in Pepin until 1955 when they went into partnership of The Red Owl Grocery store in Menomonie. In 1960 they purchased the Gilmore Grocery store in Durand, and it became Roger’s IGA. She worked tirelessly for the next 30 years, before retiring in 1996.
Virginia never knew a stranger, and her door was always open to her family, and her many friends of all ages. She was an incredible cook, and always had a great sense of humor. That sense of humor highlighted her talent for storytelling, of which will be retold through the generations. Ginny was strong in her faith, compassion for others, and her patience knew no bounds. She loved her coffee group, which lasted throughout the years. Her laid back approach to life put you at ease in her presence, and her passing will leave a void not easily filled.
Ginny is survived by her 4 children. James Kallstrom of Arkansaw, Audrey (Larry) Bussow of St. Charles, Illinois, David Kallstrom of Arkansaw, and Thomas Kallstrom of Durand, three grandchildren Katie (Jeff) Walk of Eau Claire, Ted (Lesa) Polzer of Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, and Sara (Grant Tharaldson) Kallstrom of Eau Claire, three great- grandchildren Max Reid and Madeline Reid of Eau Claire, Agatha Tharaldson of Eau Claire, sister Carol Mulheron of Mishicot, Wisconsin, sister-in-law’s Ilene Weisenbeck of Pepin and Dee Hartung of Arkansaw, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband Roger, parents Leo and Fern Hartung, and brother William Hartung.
A Celebration of Life and Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be 11:00AM Monday, July 13, 2020 at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Durand.
In remembrance of Ginny please consider donating to a charity of your choice to honor her lifetime of giving.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.