Virginia M. McLeod, age 83, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
Virginia was born at her grandparents home on September 12, 1936 to the late Keith and Vida (Rightman) Jacobs in Knapp, WI. In 1938, the family moved to Green Bay where Virginia grew up and went to school for twelve years. The family lived a brief time in Waupaca, WI before moving to Eau Claire in 1951 where Virginia has resided ever since. She is a Class of 54 graduate from Eau Claire Senior High.
She married Edgar Wiederrich in 1955 and of that union three daughters were born. Virginia and Ed owned Barstow Street Auto Service until their divorce in 1983. From 1975 until her retirement in 2000, Virginia drove school bus for Eau Claire Student Transit.
In 2001, she married the love of her life and soul mate, Art McLeod at The First United Methodist Church of Las Vegas sharing eleven years together before Art passed in 2013. Virginia said they were the best years of her life.
Virginia was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. She also passed many hours working on Charles Wysocki puzzles. There was always a puzzle on her snack bar and her family could not leave until they placed a piece or two in their proper place. And, never call her when Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy or NCIS was on! She also loved playing games on the computer and reading books by V. C. Andrews.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Kathy Hanson of Richfield, MN, Tammy (Tim) Zuehlke of Strum, and Penny (Dave) Brantner of Eau Claire; step daughter, Cindy McLeod of Menomonie; grandchildren, Jessie (John) Logan of Cecil, OH, Eric Jackson of Eau Claire, and Jayna Jackson of Denton, TX; step-granddaughter, Tara (Tyler) Zuehlke-Wojcik of Altoona; great grandchildren, Alysia Brantner, Cole and Kyliegh Logan; step great grandchildren, Heather, Amber and Brianna; step-brother, Michael (Arline) Carnahan of Shawano, WI; sisters-in law, Karen Jacobs of Woodstock, GA, Donna Jacobs of St. Peter, MO, Nancy Jacobs of Harlingen, TX, Betty Jacobs of Brunswick, GA, and Edna Ernst of Aberdeen, SD; many other wonderful family members and friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, W. L. Red Carnahan; husbands, Edgar Wiederrich and Arthur Art McLeod; brothers, Wallace Wally Jacobs, H. Vayne Jacobs, and Lawrence Jake Jacobs; and grandson, Kyle Jackson.
Private services will be held in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in memory of Virginia to either the Shriners Healthcare for Children-Twin Cities https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/minneapolis or Bobs House for Dogs https://bobshousefordogs.org/.
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also please send a card, note or letter and include a favorite memory or story of Virginia. Please forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the address the family (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).