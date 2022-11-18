Virginia Eleanor Merriman passed away peacefully in her bed on November 9th, 2022, at Grace Lutheran River Pines skilled nursing facility. She was 97.
She was born October 5, 1925, to Esther (Uhl) Jacobs and Archer Jacobs in Madison, Wisconsin.
She graduated from high school in Three Lakes, WI, then went to college in Milwaukee and Madison for a degree in journalism.
She then went to Chicago, Illinois, where she met and married Frederick L. Merriman, originally of Adena, Ohio, on June 13, 1949. When their 4 children, Stephen, Kim, Susan and Julie, were young, they moved to Antigo, Wisconsin. Over the years she went back to college for a teaching degree. She had various jobs as a reading specialist. They lived and raised their family in Antigo until Frederick retired. They then moved to their house on Seven Mile Lake in Three Lakes, Wisconsin. They were married for 69 years until Fred passed December 23, 2018.
Virginia loved the Northwoods, being at the lake, gardening, going for walks, family, and traveling with Fred.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Stephen; her sister, Shirley (Jacobs) Brady; her granddaughter, Melissa Merriman; and her husband, Fred.
She is survived by her son, Kim (Susan) Merriman of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; her daughter, Susan (Merriman, Albrecht) Clough of Black River Falls, Wisconsin; her daughter, Julie (Merriman) Vorass of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; 8 grandchildren 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-granddaughters, as well as 5 nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel at Grace Lutheran River Pines in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Dec. 4th at 12:30 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
