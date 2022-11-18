Merriman, Virginia.png

Virginia Eleanor Merriman passed away peacefully in her bed on November 9th, 2022, at Grace Lutheran River Pines skilled nursing facility. She was 97.

She was born October 5, 1925, to Esther (Uhl) Jacobs and Archer Jacobs in Madison, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Merriman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you