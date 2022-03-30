Virginia “Ginny” Grace Olson quietly passed away at Milestone Memory Care Hospice in Eau Claire, WI, on Friday, March 4, 2022, with son Jeff Olson by her side. She had a long, full life of 95 years, excelling in roles as wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, bridge player, world traveler and gardener.
Ginny was born to Carl and Stella (Wade) Trantow in Merrill, WI, with fond memories of riding cows to the barn as she grew up. She graduated early from what is now Wausau East High School, and went on to study at UW-Stevens Point. Ginny was teaching rural school at age 18 in the Town of Berlin, and married Stanley Schwartz in Wausau 12/13/1944. He was killed in action during WWII in Luxembourg a month later, and post-WWII Ginny traveled Europe, going over on the Queen Elizabeth and returning on the Queen Mary. She completed her Bachelor’s Degree at UW-SP with a mathematics major, and minors in English, social studies and biology to launch her long career in teaching schools at Park Falls, Rudolph, Sharon, Black River Falls and Osseo High Schools.
While teaching in Osseo, Ginny stole the heart of the love of her life, Erwin M. Olson, and they married in 1953, moving from Eau Claire to Osseo, where they remained the rest of their lives, raising 6 kids in the house that Erv designed. With all the kids in school, Ginny returned to teaching 20 more years at, and retired from, Osseo-Fairchild Jr. High School.
Retirement left Ginny time to enjoy and relish gardening, stained glass, world travel with Erv, enjoying grandchildren, and playing her beloved bridge with the same group of friends for over 50 years. Alaska, Rio, Singapore and Hong Kong were favorites of many destinations, yet Ginny’s travel highlight was the one Ginny and Erv did on their 50th anniversary return trip to their original honeymoon spot in Banff, Alberta, arranged and accompanied by their children and grandchildren. As a final note, Erv often told anyone who would listen he had the perfect wife and dance partner, and the two danced at venues all over the Osseo area for years until his death in 2012. They are together again, “cutting rugs” all over heaven among the roses and gardenias.
Virginia Olson is survived by son, Randy Olson of Milwaukee, WI; former daughter-in-law, Julie Olson of Milwaukee WI; son, Chris (Lynne) Olson of Ellsworth, WI; son, Jeffrey (Lynn) Olson of Eau Claire, WI; and daughter, Jeanne (Jeff) Thatcher of Eden Prairie, MN. Her seven grandchildren, of whom she was very proud, are Tish Machado, Lyndsey Bishop, Molly Simolinski, Robert Thatcher, Ian Thatcher, Anjelica Schramm, Macy Wood and Tyler Olson; plus her eight great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Erv; children, Jamie and Charles Olson; her parents and one sister, Geraldine Almon.
The family would like to thank Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI, and Eau Claire Mayo Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials should be directed to the Hauge Memorial Library in Osseo.
Funeral Services for Virginia will be Saturday April 2, 2022, at 12 p.m., at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony Street in Osseo. Pastor David Hoadley will officiate, with burial immediately following the service at the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery on Co. Rd. OO. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the church on Saturday for 2-hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon. A luncheon at the Osseo Golf Course House for continued fellowship and sharing will follow the services.
The Schiefelbein F.H., 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family. (715) 597-3711.