Virginia Peterson

Virginia K. “Ginny” Peterson, 60, of Eau Claire unexpectedly yet peacefully passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Ginny was born on June 1, 1959, in Eau Claire, to LeRoy and Cecelia “Jean” (Loken) Ming. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from North High School as an honor roll student, class of 1978.
Ginny continued her education and achieved her Associates Degree at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, prior to beginning the most important facet of her life — her family.
On October 22, 1983, Ginny married the love of her life, Darrel Peterson, at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Ginny worked at the Spur Gas Station, which resided at the current day Sharp Photo location. The pride and joy of Ginny’s professional career was working within the Eau Claire School District for 27 years. The journey began at Locust Lane Elementary School. She was currently working at Putnam Heights Elementary and undeniably enjoyed her time working with students and staff members.
She was a lifelong and dedicated member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church; she was baptized, confirmed and faithfully taught Vacation Bible School, Sunday School and later custodial maintenance – which she typically kept cleaner than her own home.
Ginny enjoyed gardening, watching Packer Games (yelling “go go, get in the endzone!!” from the kitchen), listening to music, grandkids and doing whatever she could to help others. She would do anything for anyone, never putting herself or her needs first.
Ginny is survived by her husband of 35 years, Darrel; daughter, Ashley Peterson; son, Kyle (Moriah) Peterson; four grandchildren, Rylan, Gavin, Emily and Jordy; brother, Michael (Mary) Ming; two step-brothers, Rick and Jeff Julson; step-sister, Cynthia Moss; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecelia “Jean” Ming and LeRoy Walter Ming; twin sister Louise Ming; and her favorite son (dog) Reggie White Peterson.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3715 London Rd., Eau Claire. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church, with Pastor Aaron Hamilton officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com