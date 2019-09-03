Virginia Redburn

Virginia M. Redburn, 84, of Altoona, died Sunday August 18th surrounded by her family at Dove South in Eau Claire. Virginia was born May 5th, 1935, in Ashland WI to Fred and Grace (Veres) Sanders. She married Howard James Redburn on November 18th, 1953 in Ashland, WI
Virginia was a homemaker and traveled along side James while he was in the military, destinations include California, Germany, Mississippi, Florida, Minneapolis and then settled in Eau Claire, WI. During their travels they had 4 children. James Michael, Kimberly Sue, Kevin Shawn and Jenny Lynn.
Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved thrift sales, couponing, shopping and going to the casino, she will be missed dearly by many.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years James, her daughters Jenny (Chris) and Kimberly (Dan) sister’s Mary (Thor) Thorson, Elaine Mattsen (John) grandchildren: Sarah (Derek) Peterson, Alexis Redburn, Cole Redburn, Matthew (Nicole) Bean, Jacob (Katelyn) Bean, great- grandchildren Olivia and Lillian Peterson and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Grace Sanders, her aunt Mary Tester, brother Fred Sanders, Son’s James Michael and Kevin Shawn.
A private burial service to be determined.
Creamation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.creamationsociety-wi.com