Virginia F. Schroeder, age 97 of Menomonie, WI died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday July 17th, 2021, at Our House Memory Care in Menomonie, WI.
Virginia was born on February 7th, 1924, in Menomonie. She was the daughter of David and Emma Knopps. Over her many years she loved nature and had many pets, including dogs, cats and even tamed a Deer, a striped gopher and had a pet Robin that would come and land on her hand when she called! She spent time puttering around in her flower gardens and loved to feed the deer and other wildlife that visited her yard year-round. She was also a member of the Waterfall Girls, researching and exploring many of the waterfalls in our area. She loved to take photos of family, nature and animals and had several winning photographs that were posted in area calendars.
Virginia worked many years at Sanna Dairies in Menomonie to support her family after her first husband passed away.
Virginia is survived by her two sons, John (Betsy) Wolbert of Menomonie and David (Debbie) Wolbert of Green Mountain, N. Carolina; daughter-in-law Connie Wolbert of Eau Claire; and stepson Gene Schroeder of Lomira, Wisconsin. Virginia also had seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband Russell Wolbert, second husband Larry Schroeder, infant son Thomas Wolbert, son Charles Wolbert, daughter Patti Colby, and daughter Marjorie Wolbert.
Visitation will be Sept. 11, 2021, from 10am to 11am at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with a short service at 11am, followed by burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie. A lunch will be served at Olson Funeral Home following the burial.