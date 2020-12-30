Virginia Lou (Bulmer) Vitek, daughter of Lyle and Rosene Bulmer, born January 23, 1927 in Eau Claire, passed away December 23, 2020.
She married Wesley Wampole in 1946, and they had two sons together. Virginia later married John Vitek in 1953 and they had a son together.
Virginia leaves to celebrate her memory: her son, Gary (Jackie) Wampole of Chetek; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria McCann of Eau Claire; daughter in-law, Sandy Wampole of Hayward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Vitek; sons, Craig Vitek and Rick Wampole; parents, Lyle and Rosene Bulmer; brother, Lyle Bulmer Jr.; sisters, Anna Taylor, Maxine Ohnemus and Pricilla Cerrato; and grandchild, Eric Wampole.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Mayo Clinic-Eau Claire for the care of Virginia during her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice. A graveside service will take place Saturday, January 2 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time