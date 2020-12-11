New Auburn, Virginia Coldren Young passed away on Dec.2, 2020. Born in Hillsdale, MI, Feb. 20, 1923, Arthur and Gertrude Coldren, she was 97 years old. At the center of her life she held a firm and persistent faith in her Savior Jesus Christ. She looked to him as her eternal hope. She prayed for others and supported missions. Most recently she attended New Auburn United Methodist church when she was able. A loving, caring wife and mother, as well as grand and great-grandmother, she enjoyed being in her garden, fishing, doing needle work, and playing Skipbo.
She studied nursing at Butterworth Hospital Nursing School in Grand Rapids, MI, where she earned an RN. She served as a nurse for the U.S. Navy 1945 - 46. In 1950 she married her husband of 70 years, James W Young, and with him raised a family of five children. Over 25 years she worked in several hospitals, including Menomonie Memorial, Sacred Heart of Eau Claire, and Poudre Valley Hospital in Ft. Collins, CO. Virginia was a hard worker and proudly made many sacrifices for her family, working as a nurse to serve others, as well as funding her husband’s college education, all the while raising her family. She also accompanied Jim to Saudi Arabia for his work for over 5 years.
Virginia is survived by her husband Jim Young and her five children: Dorothy Ann Hatten, William A Young (Becky); Daniel J. Young (Rebecca); Jeanne E. Reyes (Marcelino); Robert D. Young (Jane). Also, by 14 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren; one brother: Arthur Philip Coldren,
Family members waiting in heaven to receive her; her parents: Arthur and Gertrude Coldren; 2 stillborn children, grandchild: Deanna Joy; great-grandchild: Hope Young; brothers: David and Milo Coldren; sisters: Ruth Clagett and Dorothy Wood; son-in-law Don Hatten.
Due to current restrictions services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Spooner Veterans Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com