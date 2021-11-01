Vivian Helen Henricks, 90, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her home. Vivian was born in Tomah, Wisconsin, on August 14, 1931, to Fred and Amelia Melster. Vivian was a self-described tomboy who went fishing and hunting with her father and brothers, and worked tirelessly at her family’s farm.
Vivian’s tomboy youth was excellent preparation for the life she would share with her husband Edgar, whom she married on June 9, 1951, and their four sons, Edgar (Al), Gary, Terry, and Albert.
Vivian often said that her boys were her life, and she devoted herself to giving them a wonderful home. Her house was always immaculately clean, and her home-cooked meals were legendary. It was usually the aroma of fresh-baked bread or made-from-scratch pie that lured her sons inside the house for dinner.
Vivian had an incredible gift for making and keeping lifelong friends. The same energy she put into raising her family, she also put into the countless number of people lucky enough to be Vivian’s friends.
No birthday, anniversary, or holiday went without a phone call, a card, or both. No friend who needed a favor was ever turned away. Most of all, Vivian gave generously of her time. Dropping by for a cup of coffee with Vivian, you felt like she had all the time in the world to sit and talk with you.
After taking care of her house and family, Vivian still had the energy to enjoy her many interests. She loved card parties and especially loved to hunt for bargains at yard sales with her best friend Bev. Vivian and Edgar enjoyed traveling, and were accompanied for many years by their dogs Corky and Peanut, two of the many dogs and cats that were part of the Henricks family. Whenever she was taking a rare break in her armchair, a purring cat would be curled up on Vivian’s lap.
And now, Vivian, may you rest in peace, although we know that you are probably not resting at all, but are busy taking care of everyone in Heaven and bringing the place up to your high standards of cleanliness! You will be deeply missed.
Vivian was preceded in death by her father Fred and her mother Amelia, by her brothers Edward and Donnie, by her husband Edgar, and by her son Gary (Linda). Survivors include her son Edgar (Chris), her son Terry (Desiree), her grandson Ryan (Vanessa), her great-grandson Porter, and her step-great-grandsons Tate and Teagen, all of Eau Claire, and her son Albert (Dana) of Florence, Montana.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10 am – 12 pm on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
